Children with sensory needs invited to Johns Creek’s newest park

Johns Creek recently opened its newest playground at Bell-Boles Park, 10575 Bell Road. Equipment in the park is specifically designed to promote sensory development and discovery for individuals with special needs.
This pocket park near the roundabout at Bells and Boles roads also features a butterfly garden, large open green space and a stone labyrinth.
Pocket parks are typically 4 acres or less, designed to serve nearby neighborhoods, tend to be left as green space with the possibility for playgrounds, have limited facilities and little or no parking.
The new playground equipment at this park was funded by generous donations from local community members and businesses.
