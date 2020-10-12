X

Chattahoochee NRA warns of high flows, bacteria levels

The public should stay out of the Chattahoochee River until high flow rates and bacteria levels resulting from Tropical Depression Delta rains subside, the National Park Service advises. NATIONAL PARK SERVICE via Facebook

North Fulton County | 40 minutes ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

The management of the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area is warning the public to stay out of the water for now, as recent heavy rains from Tropical Depression Delta have produced unsafe flow rates and bacteria levels in the river and its tributaries.

“Swimming and recreational boating (are) not advised until the flow rates and bacteria levels return to normal,” the National Park Service said in a Facebook posting Sunday.

High water levels also are restricting access to the Paces Mill, Whitewater, Johnson Ferry North, and Vickery Creek parking lots, the Park Service said. Access to the Gold Branch and Columns Drive areas will be restricted due to water on the roads leading to these areas.

Information: https://bit.ly/3dkpDa7

