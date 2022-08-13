ajc logo
Chattahoochee National Park seeking donations for bridge repairs

Three bridges located in the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area need repairs. (Courtesy Chattahoochee Natural Park Conservancy)

Three bridges located in the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area need repairs. (Courtesy Chattahoochee Natural Park Conservancy)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
10 minutes ago

Three bridges located in the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area need repairs. The Roswell-based Chattahoochee Natural Park Conservancy is seeking donations to turn a $25,000 matching donation into $50,000 for the work.

Two bridges in the popular East Palisades unit and one in the Bowmans Island area need repair. These two park units make up 13% of the total trail impacting an estimated 1,700 park visitors each day. The CNPC estimates repairing and replacing all three bridges will positively impact over 620,000 park visits each year.

The Prestidigitator Fund has committed up to $25,000 as a matching donation for the bridge project that, if met, will come close to fully funding the $90,000 project. A National Park Fund grant is covering $25,000 of the cost.

Bridge repairs are scheduled to begin this month . Learn more about the bridge damage and plans to repair at www.chattahoocheeparks.org/Bridge-Project. Donate at www.chattahoocheeparks.org/Donate.

