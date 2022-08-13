Chattahoochee National Park seeking donations for bridge repairs

Two bridges in the popular East Palisades unit and one in the Bowmans Island area need repair. These two park units make up 13% of the total trail impacting an estimated 1,700 park visitors each day. The CNPC estimates repairing and replacing all three bridges will positively impact over 620,000 park visits each year.

The Prestidigitator Fund has committed up to $25,000 as a matching donation for the bridge project that, if met, will come close to fully funding the $90,000 project. A National Park Fund grant is covering $25,000 of the cost.