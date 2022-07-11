Charity: Families need help with higher-priced school supplies

Its back-to-school program served more than 900 students last year, the statement said. More families have signed up for the program this year, according to the nonprofit.

The organization estimates donor costs will be about $125 for each pre-filled backpack for high schoolers, $90 for middle school backpacks with supplies and $75 for the elementary school items.

A list of school supplies is available on North Fulton Community Charities’ website in the events section.

Monday, Melissa Pinsky, director of marketing and communications, said that co-workers or friends sometimes form groups to purchase school supplies and backpacks.

The backpacks will be distributed to families July 28-30.