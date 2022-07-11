Charity: Families need help with higher-priced school supplies

North Fulton Community Charities says more families need help with providing school supplies for their children this year due to higher store prices for basic items.
The first day of school in Fulton County is August 8.
This month, the charity will be collecting new backpacks filled with supplies for students to start the school year. Donated items can be dropped off at Elkins Pointe Middle School, 11290 Elkins Road, Roswell July 25-27.
“Our back-to-school program helps to ease the financial burden of a new school year for struggling families in our community,” Sherri Morgan, director of development, said in a statement. “A backpack filled with supplies can cost as much as $125. That’s money that families can save to put toward food, gas and housing.”
The Roswell-based charity assists people in need in Alpharetta, Johns Creek, Milton, Mountain Park and Roswell.
Its back-to-school program served more than 900 students last year, the statement said. More families have signed up for the program this year, according to the nonprofit.
The organization estimates donor costs will be about $125 for each pre-filled backpack for high schoolers, $90 for middle school backpacks with supplies and $75 for the elementary school items.
A list of school supplies is available on North Fulton Community Charities’ website in the events section.
Monday, Melissa Pinsky, director of marketing and communications, said that co-workers or friends sometimes form groups to purchase school supplies and backpacks.
The backpacks will be distributed to families July 28-30.
About the Author