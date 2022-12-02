Celebrate the holidays with Roswell Cultural Arts Center

The Roswell Cultural Arts Center has packed the holidays with a wide variety of activities for all ages and interests.
• Atlanta Vocal Project: Ringin’ in the Holidays -- 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4
• Atlanta Dance Theatre’s The Nutcracker – 6 performances Friday, Dec. 9 through Sunday, Dec. 11
• Trouble in Toyland with Lee Bryan “That Puppet Guy” – 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15 through Sunday, Dec. 17 (plus 1:30 p.m. matinee Friday, Dec. 15)
• Roswell Dance Starz Presents The Grinch Remixed – 3 to 4:30 p.m. and 7 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17
• Holly Dolly Christmas with Katie Deal – 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18
• Winter Puppet Series: The Frisch Marionettes presents Holiday Punch! – 10 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday, Dec. 20-22 with additional 1:30 p.m. matinees on Dec. 21 and 22.
Details and pricing: www.roswellcac.com.
