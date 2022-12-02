ajc logo
X

Celebrate the holidays with Roswell Cultural Arts Center

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
10 minutes ago

The Roswell Cultural Arts Center has packed the holidays with a wide variety of activities for all ages and interests.

• Atlanta Vocal Project: Ringin’ in the Holidays -- 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4

• Atlanta Dance Theatre’s The Nutcracker – 6 performances Friday, Dec. 9 through Sunday, Dec. 11

• Trouble in Toyland with Lee Bryan “That Puppet Guy” – 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15 through Sunday, Dec. 17 (plus 1:30 p.m. matinee Friday, Dec. 15)

• Roswell Dance Starz Presents The Grinch Remixed – 3 to 4:30 p.m. and 7 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17

• Holly Dolly Christmas with Katie Deal – 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18

• Winter Puppet Series: The Frisch Marionettes presents Holiday Punch! – 10 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday, Dec. 20-22 with additional 1:30 p.m. matinees on Dec. 21 and 22.

Details and pricing: www.roswellcac.com.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Jeremy Freeman

Robin Meade, entire Atlanta HLN news operations nixed amid CNN layoffs6h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

The Jolt: Finger-pointing starts over long waits for Georgia voters
12h ago

28 years later, Brent Key fills mentor George O’Leary’s job at Georgia Tech
3h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Why Geoff Duncan didn’t cast a ballot in the Senate runoff
10h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Why Geoff Duncan didn’t cast a ballot in the Senate runoff
10h ago

Credit: ALYSSA POINTER/ALYSSA.POINTER@AJ

We’re back: Atlanta to host another college football national championship
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: custom

Alpharetta residents to provide input on Waters Road bridge replacement
2h ago
Johns Creek considers nonprofit board to advise restoration of historic Black cemetery
3h ago
Virtual reality firm bringing holiday event to hospitalized children
22h ago
Featured

Active school shooter hoaxes becoming a national trend
12h ago
Early voting ends Friday in Georgia Senate runoff: Times and locations
How to watch the SEC and ACC championship games this weekend
23h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top