Career expo returning to Sandy Springs

The Sandy Springs Connects! Career Expo returns 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13 at Studio Theater at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center, 1 Galambos Way. This free career-focused event will help jobseekers get face-to-face with more than 30 Sandy Springs and Perimeter area businesses.

Sandy Springs, the Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber and the Community Assistance Center are partnering to connect skilled individuals with career tracks offering competitive salaries, benefits and room for growth.

Participating companies include State Farm, Northside Hospital, Inspire Brands, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and more. “Our business community ranges from Fortune 500 companies to locally-owned small businesses,” shares Adam Forrand, President of the SSPC in a statement.

Register to attend and for updates on the growing list of confirmed employers: www.sandyspringsconnects.com. Walk-ins are welcome on the day of the event. Companies interested in participating can apply at the same link.