Bring your pups and run for public safety in Alpharetta

The Alpharetta Public Safety Foundation will host a K9 5K Foot Chase beginning at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, June 18 starting at Dave & Buster’s on Northpoint Parkway.
Participants can walk or run by themselves, with friends and family, or with furry, four-legged companions.
The Alpharetta Public Safety Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting first responders and insuring effective communication between the Public Safety Department and the community.
The K9 5K fundraiser benefits APS Foundation programs including support of local law enforcement and first responders, and the families of those injured or killed in the line of duty. APS also helps fund CPR training, car seat safety programs, purchase of necessary equipment and training programs, and disaster relief and support training.
This year’s race also includes a virtual race. Runners or family members from across the country can participate and help raise funds for the ADPS K-9 teams.
Register, donate or sponsor: www.alphak9-5k.com.
