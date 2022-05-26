ajc logo
X

Bring your pups and run for public safety in Alpharetta

The Alpharetta Public Safety Foundation will host a K9 5K Saturday, June 18. (Courtesy Alpharetta Public Safety Foundation)

Combined ShapeCaption
The Alpharetta Public Safety Foundation will host a K9 5K Saturday, June 18. (Courtesy Alpharetta Public Safety Foundation)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
34 minutes ago

The Alpharetta Public Safety Foundation will host a K9 5K Foot Chase beginning at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, June 18 starting at Dave & Buster’s on Northpoint Parkway.

Participants can walk or run by themselves, with friends and family, or with furry, four-legged companions.

The Alpharetta Public Safety Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting first responders and insuring effective communication between the Public Safety Department and the community.

The K9 5K fundraiser benefits APS Foundation programs including support of local law enforcement and first responders, and the families of those injured or killed in the line of duty. APS also helps fund CPR training, car seat safety programs, purchase of necessary equipment and training programs, and disaster relief and support training.

This year’s race also includes a virtual race. Runners or family members from across the country can participate and help raise funds for the ADPS K-9 teams.

Register, donate or sponsor: www.alphak9-5k.com.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
Opinion: Perdue and Hice had better options than Trump10h ago
Herschel Walker‘s response to Texas shootings reflects on his own history with guns
6h ago
AME Church sues former executive director over missing millions
2h ago
UGA ‘close to finalizing’ lucrative contract extension for football coach Kirby Smart
4h ago
UGA ‘close to finalizing’ lucrative contract extension for football coach Kirby Smart
4h ago
Georgia governor suspends state gas tax through mid-July
6h ago
The Latest
Alpharetta offering free storytelling workshop
34m ago
MARTA expanding rideshare shuttles to Alpharetta
2h ago
Alpharetta church addressing summer food insecurity
4h ago
Featured
Night manager Raymond Minter cleans up after his Chevron Circle K was damaged during an overnight drive-by shooting.

Credit: John Spink

Shooting at Buckhead gas station leaves man injured; 2 suspects sought
MTV is debuting new show ‘Buckhead Shore.’ Question: what shore?
Atlanta police, GSP troopers team up to chase down alleged street racers on ATVs
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top