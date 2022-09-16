Brew Moon Fest returns to Alpharetta

The Alpharetta Business Association will host the next Brew Moon Fest 6:30-11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 on Milton Avenue (between Highway 9 and Roswell/Canton Street).
The event includes beverages by Jekyll Brewing, music by BJ Wilbanks (That 70′s Show) and a variety of food tents and local eateries.
Individual tickets are $20 each, a table for six is $180 and a table for 8 is $200. Purchase tickets or tables in advance at https://loom.ly/Fi7Mq8Q.
ABA members work together to improve the business climate in the city by promoting events like the Brew Moon Festivals, the Alpharetta Farmer’s Market, the Alpharetta Business Expo and Technology Showcase, a Par 3 Golf Challenge, the annual State of the City Address and Mayor’s Breakfast as well as monthly breakfast and after-hours meetings.
About the Author