Bikes for Kids accepting donations in Alpharetta

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
9 minutes ago

For the past 16 years, Bikes for Kids has been collecting, cleaning and repairing donated new and gently used bikes/trikes for the Toyland Shop at North Fulton Community Charities. Donations are currently being accepted at REI Atlanta and other local bike shops.

Volunteers will meet 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 at the former CompUSA location, 1425 Market Blvd. in Roswell for Domestique Day to repair used bicycles.

Bikes for Kids is managed by the nonprofit Bike Alpharetta with the goal of promoting safe and fun cycling for people of all ages and abilities. Since 2007, the program has provided 4,310 bicycles, tricycles and scooters, as well as 1,620 new youth helmets, all free of charge to NFCC.

Volunteer information: www.bikealpharetta.org. Monetary donations accepted to help pay for bicycle parts, volunteer lunch, bicycle locks and helmets.

