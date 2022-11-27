Bikes for Kids accepting donations in Alpharetta

Volunteers will meet 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 at the former CompUSA location, 1425 Market Blvd. in Roswell for Domestique Day to repair used bicycles.

Bikes for Kids is managed by the nonprofit Bike Alpharetta with the goal of promoting safe and fun cycling for people of all ages and abilities. Since 2007, the program has provided 4,310 bicycles, tricycles and scooters, as well as 1,620 new youth helmets, all free of charge to NFCC.