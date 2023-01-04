Bell Road in Johns Creek fully reopens to traffic

Patience has paid off in Johns Creek. Bell Road has fully reopened to two-way traffic.
The project to replace the bridge over Cauley Creek began in 2014 with the Georgia Department of Transportation expected to complete the project two years later. Numerous delays and a pandemic slowed the process.
The city recently announced construction, which included removing and replacing the bridge over the Cauley Creek tributary between Rogers Circle (South) and Bellacree Road, is complete with just minor finishing touches remaining.
In addition to replacing and widening the 60-year old bridge, the project includes a 10-foot wide trail on one side and a 5-foot wide sidewalk on the other.
Drivers are asked to use caution in the area while crews continue work in the area.
