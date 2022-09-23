Awesome Alpharetta offering family reunion workshop

Awesome Alpharetta, the city’s convention and visitor’s bureau, is gearing up for a free family reunion workshop 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 15 at Preston Ridge Community Center, 3655 Preston Ridge Road, Suite 100.
The bureau’s family reunion specialist will provide attendees with insight into the planning process and show how Alpharetta offers facilities, shopping, dining and entertainment to make it the perfect location for special events. The workshop is complimentary and includes take-home lunch.
Participants will also learn how to plan other types of gatherings, including reunions for schools, military units, corporate groups and professional organizations.
For anyone interested, but unable to attend, a free reunion planning guide is available at reunions@awesomealpharetta.com or 678-297-2811.
Information at to reserve your spot: https://bit.ly/2Mi4iDK.
