BreakingNews
Three children die in juvenile custody in Georgia in recent weeks
ajc logo
X

Awesome Alpharetta offering family reunion workshop

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
47 minutes ago

Awesome Alpharetta, the city’s convention and visitor’s bureau, is gearing up for a free family reunion workshop 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 15 at Preston Ridge Community Center, 3655 Preston Ridge Road, Suite 100.

The bureau’s family reunion specialist will provide attendees with insight into the planning process and show how Alpharetta offers facilities, shopping, dining and entertainment to make it the perfect location for special events. The workshop is complimentary and includes take-home lunch.

Participants will also learn how to plan other types of gatherings, including reunions for schools, military units, corporate groups and professional organizations.

For anyone interested, but unable to attend, a free reunion planning guide is available at reunions@awesomealpharetta.com or 678-297-2811.

Information at to reserve your spot: https://bit.ly/2Mi4iDK.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC

The Jolt: Are Warnock and Walker headed for a runoff?6h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Economy, inflation among Georgia voters’ top concerns, AJC poll finds
6h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Elton John bids farewell to ‘one of my hometowns’ at his last Atlanta show
6h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Stacey Abrams has a surprising problem with Black voters

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Stacey Abrams has a surprising problem with Black voters

Credit: Ware County Sheriff's Office

Three children die in juvenile custody in Georgia in recent weeks
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: custom

Roswell Day of Hope focusing on mental health and online safety
3h ago
More than 50 songwriters headed to Alpharetta festival
20h ago
Forum: Mayors say it’s critical for residents to join fight against Fulton over sales...
22h ago
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Elton John bids farewell to ‘one of my hometowns’ at his last Atlanta show
6h ago
Georgia senior care facilities fumble do-not-resuscitate orders
Native Americans get their say in plan to expand Ocmulgee National Park in Middle Georgia
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top