Atlanta to conduct traffic study on three busy streets

The Atlanta Department of Transportation will conduct traffic studies at 2220 Campbellton Road, Cascade Road and Spring Park Drive. (Google Maps)
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
57 minutes ago

The Atlanta Department of Transportation will conduct traffic studies near 2220 Campbellton Road, and on Cascade Road and Spring Park Drive.

The study will help determine the need for any safety improvements on these southwest Atlanta streets.

The Atlanta DOT states, “traffic studies include site assessments, crash histories, and 24-hour volume or peak-hour turning movement counts.”

Traffic calming devices can include speed monitors, speed tables, speed cushions, curb extensions, and roundabouts/mini circles, all based on availability of funding for design and construction.

Each of these traffic calming measures, except for speed cushions, can be implemented on any street.

