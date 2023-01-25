Atlanta mayor says to Sandy Springs, ‘as we thrive, all cities thrive’

Credit: Adrianne Murchison Credit: Adrianne Murchison

Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul told the crowd that he and Dickens spent a lot of time together when the mayors of 15 cities worked to reach an agreement with Fulton County on the distribution of Local Option Sales Tax revenue over the next 10 years. The parties came to a resolution in November with both sides saying they were satisfied with the rate of increase of Fulton’s share of the tax.

Paul said Dickens is now a friend and a significant regional leader effective in getting things done during meetings at the Atlanta Regional Commission.

“As we all know, as goes Atlanta so goes Georgia,” Paul said.

The luncheon drew a crowd of about 300 people including Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch, Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst and members of Sandy Spring City Council.

Dickens said that he has met municipal leaders throughout Georgia during his time as mayor and their common concerns – public safety, affordable housing, infrastructure and more – are the same as Atlanta’s.

“As we thrive, all of the cities thrive,” he said. “Even when we sit on opposites sides of the political aisle. Our desire for our communities must still be aligned. Peace and prosperity is something that everybody wants in their community, their city, and in their neighborhood.”