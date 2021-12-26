Atlanta Beltline and Atlanta Track Club launch new race series

The Atlanta Beltline Partnership and Atlanta Track Club are expanding their partnership with a new race series in 2022. Registration is open now for three races next year. Runners and walkers from beginners to experts will have an opportunity to tour the Northside, Westside and Eastside trails beginning April 23 with the Northside Beltline 3K – 5K, followed by the Westside Beltline 5K – 8K on July 16. The series will culminate with the Eastside Beltline 3K – 10K on Nov. 12.
“Atlanta wouldn’t be Running City USA without the Atlanta Beltline,” said Rich Kenah, Atlanta Track Club’s CEO. “We are always excited to collaborate with non-profits that make health and fitness part of their mission. I’m looking forward to this series introducing running and walking to new participants while bringing more exciting options to Atlanta’s robust race calendar.”
“It’s a great pleasure to partner with the Atlanta Track Club to support the health and well-being of Atlanta residents,” said Atlanta Beltline Partnership Executive Director Rob Brawner. “This new collaboration will deliver an exceptional race-day experience and help more people discover the Beltline and its surrounding neighborhoods.”
Registration is available for the Atlanta Beltline Race Series at early bird pricing through Jan. 1. All participants will receive an Adidas technical shirt. Course maps and event day details will be released in early 2022.
