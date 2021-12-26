Atlanta Beltline and Atlanta Track Club launch new race series

“Atlanta wouldn’t be Running City USA without the Atlanta Beltline,” said Rich Kenah, Atlanta Track Club’s CEO. “We are always excited to collaborate with non-profits that make health and fitness part of their mission. I’m looking forward to this series introducing running and walking to new participants while bringing more exciting options to Atlanta’s robust race calendar.”

“It’s a great pleasure to partner with the Atlanta Track Club to support the health and well-being of Atlanta residents,” said Atlanta Beltline Partnership Executive Director Rob Brawner. “This new collaboration will deliver an exceptional race-day experience and help more people discover the Beltline and its surrounding neighborhoods.”