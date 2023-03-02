Animal shelters, foster care program holding adoption event

Dogs and cats in foster care and shelters will be up for adoption Saturday in Marietta.
Best Friends Animal Society and Lifeline Animal Project are partnering for the event from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 1692 Oak Street S.E., Marietta.
The adoptions will take place at the Best Friends Animal Society offices. New owners can take their pets home that day. All pets will be vaccinated spayed/neutered and microchipped, a statement from the nonprofit said.
Adoption fees are $25 and higher.
Fees are waived for special needs pets who have feline leukemia or feline immunodeficiency; or are blind or deaf, the statement said.
In January, Best Friends Animal Society donated $40,000 to Lifeline Animal Project to help control the spread of a canine flu. Lifeline manages animal services for Fulton and DeKalb counties.
Best Friends is a national animal welfare organization that works to stop the killing of dogs and cats in shelters across the U.S. by 2025. The organization estimates its no-kill movement has helped reduce the number of animals killed in shelters from an estimated 17 million per year to around 355,000.
For more information visit bestfriends.org.
