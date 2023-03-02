BreakingNews
20-year-old arrested in Gwinnett teenager’s shooting death
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Animal shelters, foster care program holding adoption event

North Fulton County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
19 minutes ago

Dogs and cats in foster care and shelters will be up for adoption Saturday in Marietta.

Best Friends Animal Society and Lifeline Animal Project are partnering for the event from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 1692 Oak Street S.E., Marietta.

The adoptions will take place at the Best Friends Animal Society offices. New owners can take their pets home that day. All pets will be vaccinated spayed/neutered and microchipped, a statement from the nonprofit said.

Adoption fees are $25 and higher.

Fees are waived for special needs pets who have feline leukemia or feline immunodeficiency; or are blind or deaf, the statement said.

In January, Best Friends Animal Society donated $40,000 to Lifeline Animal Project to help control the spread of a canine flu. Lifeline manages animal services for Fulton and DeKalb counties.

Best Friends is a national animal welfare organization that works to stop the killing of dogs and cats in shelters across the U.S. by 2025. The organization estimates its no-kill movement has helped reduce the number of animals killed in shelters from an estimated 17 million per year to around 355,000.

For more information visit bestfriends.org.

About the Author

Adrianne Murchison covers local government in north Fulton County for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jim Galloway

Newly discovered early ‘Gone With the Wind’ movie script reveals a much harsher depiction...1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Deadly gang attack set in motion by guards at Phillips State Prison
6h ago

Credit: AP

Jalen Carter turns himself in following arrest warrants
4h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Isn’t it time we heard from UGA’s Kirby Smart?
20h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Isn’t it time we heard from UGA’s Kirby Smart?
20h ago

Credit: robert.andres@ajc.com

State officials will review billions worth of special interest tax breaks
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: custom

Alpharetta hiring lifeguards, camp counselors
3h ago
Sandy Springs updates recommended tree species list
18h ago
Johns Creek accepting applications for Leadership Launch
18h ago
Featured

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

The Jolt: Busy, long day at the Georgia Legislature. Some bills to watch
5h ago
Atlanta neighbors want to reclaim and revitalize the Joyland neighborhood
A day in Jimmy Carter’s hometown of Plains - A special Politically Georgia podcast
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top