Alpharetta’s holiday events to close downtown streets

The current food drive is part of Alpharetta’s Season of Celebration.

“The families we serve are really feeling the impact of higher prices at grocery stores, along with cost increases for rent, clothing and other essentials,” Director of Development Sherri Morgan said. “We are grateful for the outpouring of support from our community.”

Nonperishable items needed for the December collection include Hamburger Helper, cookie, cake and cornbread mixes, macaroni and cheese, nut butters, peanut butter and jelly, flavored pasta and rice, the statement said. A full list of suggested items can be found on the charity and city of Alpharetta websites.

Event information and a map of activities is on the city website.