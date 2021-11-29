Alpharetta’s holiday events to close downtown streets

A blizzard of holiday events will close downtown Alpharetta streets this month.
A Christmas tree lighting and Santa activities will close North Broad, South Broad, Market and Commerce Streets from 3-10 p.m. December 3 and Dec. 17.
Santa activities will also close North Broad and South Broad streets only during the same hours on Dec. 10.
Alpharetta expects to collect thousands of pounds of food for families in need during its annual food drive. Donation bins for the food drive benefitting North Fulton Community Charities will be stationed at several locations around the city Dec. 3-17, including Alpharetta City Hall.
Last week, North Fulton Community Charities provided 411 families with groceries for Thanksgiving meals, a statement said. For that event, local organizations, businesses and individuals held drives and donated to the nonprofit’s Thanksgiving food program.
The current food drive is part of Alpharetta’s Season of Celebration.
“The families we serve are really feeling the impact of higher prices at grocery stores, along with cost increases for rent, clothing and other essentials,” Director of Development Sherri Morgan said. “We are grateful for the outpouring of support from our community.”
Nonperishable items needed for the December collection include Hamburger Helper, cookie, cake and cornbread mixes, macaroni and cheese, nut butters, peanut butter and jelly, flavored pasta and rice, the statement said. A full list of suggested items can be found on the charity and city of Alpharetta websites.
Event information and a map of activities is on the city website.
About the Author