Alpharetta will celebrate arts during ARTober

ARTober kicks off with Family Day at the Alpharetta Arts Center at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 238 Canton St. Meet instructors, watch live demos of youth and adult classes and enjoy fun activities.

Highlights of the month include an Alpharetta Community Chorus Tenth Anniversary Performance at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2 at Alpharetta Presbyterian Church, 180 Academy St. and a fall performance by the Metropolitan Ballet at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 on the front terrace of the Alpharetta Arts Center.