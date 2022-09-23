Alpharetta will celebrate arts during ARTober

October is ARTober in Alpharetta with a jam-packed calendar celebrating National Arts and Humanities Month. The celebration led by Alpharetta’s Cultural Services team, in partnership with local art organizations, is bringing some extraordinary art and culture events to the community.
ARTober kicks off with Family Day at the Alpharetta Arts Center at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 238 Canton St. Meet instructors, watch live demos of youth and adult classes and enjoy fun activities.
Highlights of the month include an Alpharetta Community Chorus Tenth Anniversary Performance at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2 at Alpharetta Presbyterian Church, 180 Academy St. and a fall performance by the Metropolitan Ballet at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 on the front terrace of the Alpharetta Arts Center.
At 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, the public can enjoy a gallery reception, Natural Expressions 2022, at the Alpharetta Arts Center. This Georgia Nature Photography Association exhibit will display photography by professional, novice and student photographers.
The month rolls into November with the opening of All About Pastels by the Southeastern Pastel Society Monday, Oct. 31 through Nov. 29 at the Arts Center.
Events are free to the public. Complete list: www.alpharetta.ga.us/arts-culture.
About the Author