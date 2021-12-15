Alpharetta ushers in new year with fun for everyone in the family

Alpharetta is ready to ring in the new year with a variety of activities for friends and family to enjoy. Plan now for these New Year’s Eve options:
• Avalon’s Noon Year’s Eve Party - 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 31 at The Hotel at Avalon and Alpharetta Conference Center, 9000 Avalon Blvd. Celebrate early with the at Avalon’s Noon Year’s Eve Party. This family friendly event for all ages includes live music from DJ Willy Wow, face painting, crafts, and countdown to Noon when a giant balloon drop will welcome in the New Year. www.experienceavalon.com/events/eventitems/noon-years-eve/.
• Roaring Social New Year’s Eve Celebration - 8 p.m. – 1 a.m. Dec. 31 to Jan. 1 at Roaring Social, 35 Milton Ave. Celebrate the New Year at Roaring Social’s New Year’s Eve Party with “untold secrets and hidden treasures” in an opulent setting with live music by Blair Crimmins and The Hookers. Limited availability for VIP Packages and General Admission. www.roaring-social.com.
• New Year’s Eve Bash! - 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Dec. 31 to Jan. 1 at The Hamilton Alpharetta, Curio Collection by Hilton, 35 Milton Avenue. Enjoy live entertainment. General Admission includes admission to NYE party and glass of champagne. www.tinyurl.com/HamiltonHotelNewYear.
• New Year’s Eve Gala Starring Singer Lori Williams - 7:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Dec. 31 to Jan. 1 at The Velvet Note, 4075 Old Milton Pkwy. Ring in the New Year with jazz, R&B, delicious food, festive spirits and great conversation. www.tinyurl.com/VelvetNote.
• New Year’s Eve Celebration Cooking Classes - Times vary, Dec. 30 & 31 at Publix Aprons Cooking School, 4305 State Bridge Rd. in Alpharetta. Kick back, raise a glass, and celebrate the new year with a demonstration-style cooking class. Enjoy Publix Apron Chef’s delicious New Year’s menu items and ask questions as they walk you through the recipe. www.tinyurl.com/ApronsAlpharetta.
• Avalon on Ice - Times vary, now through January 17 at Avalon, 400 Avalon Blvd. Lace up your skates and glide into the new year at Avalon on Ice! The Rockefeller-inspired ice-skating rink is back, and ready for fun. www.experienceavalon.com/events/eventitems/avalon-on-ice/.
