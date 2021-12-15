Alpharetta ushers in new year with fun for everyone in the family

• Avalon’s Noon Year’s Eve Party - 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 31 at The Hotel at Avalon and Alpharetta Conference Center, 9000 Avalon Blvd. Celebrate early with the at Avalon’s Noon Year’s Eve Party. This family friendly event for all ages includes live music from DJ Willy Wow, face painting, crafts, and countdown to Noon when a giant balloon drop will welcome in the New Year. www.experienceavalon.com/events/eventitems/noon-years-eve/.

• Roaring Social New Year’s Eve Celebration - 8 p.m. – 1 a.m. Dec. 31 to Jan. 1 at Roaring Social, 35 Milton Ave. Celebrate the New Year at Roaring Social’s New Year’s Eve Party with “untold secrets and hidden treasures” in an opulent setting with live music by Blair Crimmins and The Hookers. Limited availability for VIP Packages and General Admission. www.roaring-social.com.