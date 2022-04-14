ajc logo
Alpharetta updates unified development code definitions

Alpharetta felt the need to separate ‘Athletic Facility and Fitness Studio’ into two distinct uses with their own definitions. Athletic facilities, like Lifetime Fitness, tend to be larger health clubs while fitness studios might include activities like karate or dance studios. (Google Maps)

By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
35 minutes ago

The Alpharetta City Council recently updated their Unified Development Code definitions for research/development, laboratory, athletic facility versus fitness studio and driveways.

The city felt the need to separate ‘Athletic Facility and Fitness Studio’ into two distinct uses with their own definitions. Athletic facilities tend to be larger health clubs while fitness studios might include activities like karate or dance studios.

‘Laboratory, Research or Commercial’ is a use that is identified in the UDC, but currently has no definition. The new definition cites the four levels of laboratory biosafety established at the federal level and limits laboratory containment to biosafety levels 1, 2 and 3.

In response to market demand for life sciences and biotechnology opportunities, a new use and definition is created for ‘Research and Development.’ This will allow R&D to be a permitted use in existing office buildings and office parks within specific districts.

Text amendments also clarify driveway access and number of curb cuts allowed.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
