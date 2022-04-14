Alpharetta updates unified development code definitions

The city felt the need to separate ‘Athletic Facility and Fitness Studio’ into two distinct uses with their own definitions. Athletic facilities tend to be larger health clubs while fitness studios might include activities like karate or dance studios.

‘Laboratory, Research or Commercial’ is a use that is identified in the UDC, but currently has no definition. The new definition cites the four levels of laboratory biosafety established at the federal level and limits laboratory containment to biosafety levels 1, 2 and 3.