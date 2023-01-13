ajc logo
Alpharetta to welcome Jean-Claude Salon to Colony Park

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
34 minutes ago

Alpharetta has approved a special use permit to allow a ‘barber/beauty shop’ in a 1,100-square-foot suite in the Colony Park Offices on South Main at 312 Maxwell Road, Suite 500.

The Jean-Claude Salon plans to provide image and hair consulting services by appointment, with seniors being the targeted customer.

Approval came with five conditions including that cosmetology services cannot require a customer to disrobe. Hours of operation are limited to 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday. Signage is also limited to only one wall sign no larger than three square feet beside the front door.

