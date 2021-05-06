Alpharetta to replace Town Green grass with artificial turf

Beginning June 1, contractors working for Alpharetta will remove grass from the Town Green for installation of artificial turf. The downtown area, which is along Main Street in front of Alpharetta City Hall, will be closed for as much as 30 days, depending on the weather, while the conversion is completed.
“The Town Green has become one of our most popular park spaces and sees heavy use any day when there is not rain or near freezing temperatures,” said Morgan Rodgers, Alpharetta Director of Recreation, Parks, and Cultural Services. “As much as everyone wanted to keep natural grass there, it is just not possible to do with that many people playing and walking out there nearly every day. It just gets ground into mud.”
Additional details: <u>www.bit.ly/3xDzIZh</u>.