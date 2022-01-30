Hamburger icon
Alpharetta to repair sidewalks and replace wheelchair access downtown

Excellere Construction will be repairing sidewalks and adding or replacing wheelchair accessible ramps in Alpharetta's downtown overlay district like these the company poured in Milton. (Courtesy Excellere Construction)

Credit: customm

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
26 minutes ago

The Alpharetta City Council recently approved a $498,000 contract with Excellere Construction for sidewalk repairs and the replacement or addition of wheelchair accessible ramps in the downtown overlay district.

The project will focus along Haynes Bridge Road and Georgia Lane and includes demolition, haul off, disposal of debris, sodding, grassing, traffic loop detection replacement and new sidewalk panels and updated handicap ramps.

Approximately 5,700 feet of sidewalk and 39 handicap ramps will be repaired or replaced with ADA-compliant requirements. Only the areas with the worst conditions are included in this scope of work.

Depending on weather delays, construction should be completed within 120 days.

