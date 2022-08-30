Alpharetta to open a new drop-off site for glass recycling

“Additionally, because trash and recycling services are billed in advance, residents who pay for trash and recycling services on a quarterly basis will receive a credit of $12.57 on their next bill,” Assistant City Administrator James Drinkard said via email.

Residents who made their annual payment for the service will receive a refund in the amount of $47.77, he added.

About 17,000 Alpharetta residences were paying for the pick-up of trash, yard waste and regular and glass recycling. But only 20% to 30% of those homes were using the former curbside pick-up service for glass recycling, according to the city.

According to Earth911, an online database of recycling information, a bottle can be recycled and back on store shelves in 30 days.