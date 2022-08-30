ajc logo
X

Alpharetta to open a new drop-off site for glass recycling

Alpharetta residents will have a new place to drop-off glass for recycling starting Sept. 12. AJC FILE

Combined ShapeCaption
Alpharetta residents will have a new place to drop-off glass for recycling starting Sept. 12. AJC FILE

North Fulton County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
58 minutes ago

Alpharetta residents will have a new place to drop-off glass for recycling starting Sept. 12.

Recycling bins for glass only will be located in the parking lot behind the department of Public Works at 1790 Hembree Road. Other recyclables and trash will not be accepted, a statement said.

The glass items will be taken to Strategic Materials in College Park for recycling.

Alpharetta ended its glass recycling contract with Republic Services in July due to inconsistency in the weekly program. Residents’ curbside pickup for glass recycling stopped Aug. 12.

The pick-up service cost residents $4.19 per month. Resident’s bills will be reduced by that amount going forward,

“Additionally, because trash and recycling services are billed in advance, residents who pay for trash and recycling services on a quarterly basis will receive a credit of $12.57 on their next bill,” Assistant City Administrator James Drinkard said via email.

Residents who made their annual payment for the service will receive a refund in the amount of $47.77, he added.

About 17,000 Alpharetta residences were paying for the pick-up of trash, yard waste and regular and glass recycling. But only 20% to 30% of those homes were using the former curbside pick-up service for glass recycling, according to the city.

According to Earth911, an online database of recycling information, a bottle can be recycled and back on store shelves in 30 days.

About the Author

Adrianne Murchison covers local government in north Fulton County for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks
Kemp to create $250M grant program for neighborhood improvement1h ago
I-285 westbound lanes in Dunwoody to close again tonight for inspection
1h ago
Man shoots, kills brother during fight in Clayton County, police say
2h ago
Gwinnett County looking for poll workers
3h ago
Gwinnett County looking for poll workers
3h ago
Former Yellow Jackets’ dreams on line as NFL reaches cutdown day
8h ago
The Latest
Milton working with GA police association to hire officers
3h ago
Roswell wants residents to complete housing survey
4h ago
Johns Creek millage rate to remain lowest in Fulton
6h ago
Featured
CDC drops quarantine and distancing recommendations for COVID

CDC: Friday is final day to order free at-home COVID tests from feds
Mexican consulate initiative aims to raise awareness about worker rights
11h ago
Q&A: Mexico’s Gerardo Martino ahead of friendly’s game against Paraguay
10h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top