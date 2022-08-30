Alpharetta to open a new drop-off site for glass recycling

Alpharetta residents will have a new place to drop-off glass for recycling starting Sept. 12.
Recycling bins for glass only will be located in the parking lot behind the department of Public Works at 1790 Hembree Road. Other recyclables and trash will not be accepted, a statement said.
The glass items will be taken to Strategic Materials in College Park for recycling.
Alpharetta ended its glass recycling contract with Republic Services in July due to inconsistency in the weekly program. Residents’ curbside pickup for glass recycling stopped Aug. 12.
The pick-up service cost residents $4.19 per month. Resident’s bills will be reduced by that amount going forward,
“Additionally, because trash and recycling services are billed in advance, residents who pay for trash and recycling services on a quarterly basis will receive a credit of $12.57 on their next bill,” Assistant City Administrator James Drinkard said via email.
Residents who made their annual payment for the service will receive a refund in the amount of $47.77, he added.
About 17,000 Alpharetta residences were paying for the pick-up of trash, yard waste and regular and glass recycling. But only 20% to 30% of those homes were using the former curbside pick-up service for glass recycling, according to the city.
According to Earth911, an online database of recycling information, a bottle can be recycled and back on store shelves in 30 days.
