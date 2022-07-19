Alpharetta to end curbside glass recycling program in August

Residents who made their annual or quarterly payment for the glass program at the start of the fiscal year on July 1 will receive refunds, Alpharetta Finance Director Tom Harris said.

Officials have been unsuccessful so far in finding an alternative to Republic Services. Alpharetta wanted to partner with Roswell which has a recycling center on Maxwell Road, however the cities couldn’t agree on a cost, officials said.

During the July City Council meeting, Councilman Dan Merkel said the vote is only to end a service that is not working for Alpharetta. “It is not a vote to discontinue recycling of glass,” he said.

Glass in Alpharetta’s recycled program goes to Strategic Materials in College Park. Eugene Moreland, a manager with the company, told council members its used in building materials throughout Georgia.

According to Earth911, an online database of recycling information, a bottle can be recycled and back on store shelves in 30 days.