BreakingNews
BREAKING: 1 killed in shooting near American Deli in SE Atlanta
X

Alpharetta to develop local roads safety action plan

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Alpharetta City Council recently approved a $199,778 contract with Alta to help the city develop a Local Roads Safety Action Plan. Funding for the plan will come from the city’s existing Pedestrian Safety Study/Improvements project and the 2023 Mid-Year Budget ordinance.

The plan will allow the city to apply through the U.S. Department of Transportation and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for one of the new Safe Streets and Roads for All discretionary grants.

The purpose of the SS4A program is to prevent roadway deaths and serious injuries. The city will use the grant funding to conduct planning, design and construction of safety improvement projects.

This project will include in-person and virtual community engagement meetings, crash and roadway condition data collection and analysis, identification and prioritization for safety improvements, development of the final safety action plan and preparation of the SS4A implementation grant application.

Developing the safety action plan is expected to take nine months, followed by three months to write the grant application.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

After no-contest plea, Jalen Carter convicted in crash that killed 28h ago

Credit: Murray Close

Major production studio Lionsgate to be lead tenant for new Douglas County complex
11h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Buster Faulkner is home at Georgia Tech: ‘I don’t want to be anywhere else’
3h ago

Credit: NewsChopper 2

BREAKING: 1 killed in shooting near American Deli in SE Atlanta
1h ago

Credit: NewsChopper 2

BREAKING: 1 killed in shooting near American Deli in SE Atlanta
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Fulton jurors heard 3rd Trump tape, other highlights from AJC’s interviews
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: Ismael Quintanilla III

North Fulton cities announce music groups, dates for outdoor concert series
5h ago
Alpharetta kids invited to design their perfect playground
9h ago
Milton plants 13 elm trees for Arbor Day
9h ago
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Death penalty case: Status of charges in the March 2021 Atlanta spa shootings
3h ago
‘Flex lanes’ on Ga. 400 to close permanently on Friday
St. Patrick’s Day ideas for Atlanta and Georgia
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top