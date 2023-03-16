Alpharetta to develop local roads safety action plan

The Alpharetta City Council recently approved a $199,778 contract with Alta to help the city develop a Local Roads Safety Action Plan. Funding for the plan will come from the city’s existing Pedestrian Safety Study/Improvements project and the 2023 Mid-Year Budget ordinance.
The plan will allow the city to apply through the U.S. Department of Transportation and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for one of the new Safe Streets and Roads for All discretionary grants.
The purpose of the SS4A program is to prevent roadway deaths and serious injuries. The city will use the grant funding to conduct planning, design and construction of safety improvement projects.
This project will include in-person and virtual community engagement meetings, crash and roadway condition data collection and analysis, identification and prioritization for safety improvements, development of the final safety action plan and preparation of the SS4A implementation grant application.
Developing the safety action plan is expected to take nine months, followed by three months to write the grant application.
