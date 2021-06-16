Alpharetta to construct scramble crosswalk at Milton Avenue and Canton Street

The Alpharetta City Council recently voted to award a $103,160 contract to Brooks-Berry-Haynie & Associates, Inc. for the design and construction of a scramble crosswalk at the Milton Avenue at Canton Street/Roswell Street intersection.
A scramble crosswalk allows pedestrians to cross an intersection from all directions with diagonal crosswalks that go through the intersection.
Major components of this project include installation of additional pedestrian signal heads and crosswalks, rewiring the traffic signal cabinet, programming the traffic signal controller for pedestrian scramble, and modifying the existing wheelchair ramps to be ADA complaint.
Once all contracts have been completed, construction is expected to take no more than 150 days to complete.