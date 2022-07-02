Alpharetta to celebrate fitness at Brooke Street Park

Alpharetta’s Recreation, Parks and Cultural Services will host a Fourth of July Flow at Brooke Street Park at 9 a.m. Monday, July 4, 2 Park Plaza. The free 60-minute event will be led by Megan from Lift Yoga + Body.
Residents can start their celebration of freedom early with moves designed for all fitness levels.
Lift Yoga + Body is a yoga and fitness studio with locations in Alpharetta, Dunwoody and Johns Creek. According to their social media, “Our belief is that anyone can do yoga and receive its positive benefits.”
Look for more free classes by following Alpharetta’s social media at www.facebook.com/AlpharettaRecreation/events.
