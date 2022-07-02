ajc logo
Alpharetta to celebrate fitness at Brooke Street Park

Lift Yoga will lead a Fourth of July Flow at Brooke Street Park in Alpharetta (shown here in 2019). (Courtesy Lift Yoga + Body)

Lift Yoga will lead a Fourth of July Flow at Brooke Street Park in Alpharetta (shown here in 2019). (Courtesy Lift Yoga + Body)

By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
8 minutes ago

Alpharetta’s Recreation, Parks and Cultural Services will host a Fourth of July Flow at Brooke Street Park at 9 a.m. Monday, July 4, 2 Park Plaza. The free 60-minute event will be led by Megan from Lift Yoga + Body.

Residents can start their celebration of freedom early with moves designed for all fitness levels.

Lift Yoga + Body is a yoga and fitness studio with locations in Alpharetta, Dunwoody and Johns Creek. According to their social media, “Our belief is that anyone can do yoga and receive its positive benefits.”

Look for more free classes by following Alpharetta’s social media at www.facebook.com/AlpharettaRecreation/events.

