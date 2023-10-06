BreakingNews
BREAKING: No charges will be filed in shooting of training center protester

Alpharetta to apply for SMART traffic grant

Credit: cust

Credit: cust

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago
X

Alpharetta will apply for a portion of the $100 million Strengthening Mobility and Revolutionizing Transportation (SMART) grant program.

The SMART program was established by the federal government for projects focused on advanced smart community technologies and systems to improve transportation efficiency and safety.

Alpharetta hopes to use grant funding to improve the operation and management of traffic lights at 18 intersections.

Some of the transportation technologies the city may consider include traffic cameras to collect the number of vehicles, pedestrians, bicyclists and traffic speeds. Funds might also be used for integrated AI to detect anomalies in traffic flow or the replacement of existing span-wires used for mounting traffic lights with galvanized mast-arms to improve the safety and security of intersections during severe weather.

This grant for planning and prototyping/design does not require matching funding from the city.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Contributed

Georgia will be first state with medical marijuana in pharmacies2h ago

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Little B’s prison release places focus on Ga’s juvenile justice policies
3h ago

Former Atlanta police officer pleads not guilty in task force killing
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

THE JOLT
Georgia lawmakers probe Fulton Jail, but troubles loom statewide
3h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

THE JOLT
Georgia lawmakers probe Fulton Jail, but troubles loom statewide
3h ago

Rise in RSV, virus that sickens babies, fills Atlanta hospital beds
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: Johns Creek Police

Teen driving course reinforces more than safety
51m ago
Alpharetta approves Mulroy Family Webb Bridge Dog Park design
16h ago
Milton repurposes Broadwell post oak trees at new fire station
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

FOLLOW THE BRAVES
What to expect at Truist Park and the Battery Atlanta during the MLB postseason
20h ago
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Atlanta Sci-Fi Festival, fall fun and more
17h ago
Sign up to watch a live recording of Braves Report podcast
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top