Alpharetta to apply for SMART traffic grant

Alpharetta will apply for a portion of the $100 million Strengthening Mobility and Revolutionizing Transportation (SMART) grant program.

The SMART program was established by the federal government for projects focused on advanced smart community technologies and systems to improve transportation efficiency and safety.

Alpharetta hopes to use grant funding to improve the operation and management of traffic lights at 18 intersections.

Some of the transportation technologies the city may consider include traffic cameras to collect the number of vehicles, pedestrians, bicyclists and traffic speeds. Funds might also be used for integrated AI to detect anomalies in traffic flow or the replacement of existing span-wires used for mounting traffic lights with galvanized mast-arms to improve the safety and security of intersections during severe weather.

This grant for planning and prototyping/design does not require matching funding from the city.