Alpharetta to apply for energy conservation grant

The Alpharetta City Council recently voted unanimously to submit a grant application to the Department of Energy for $138,600 in available grant funding.
The Energy Efficiency and Conservation Block Grant program was created under the 2009 American Recovery and Reinvestment Act stimulus package with significant funding for energy efficiency and conservation projects. Congress reauthorized the EECBG program at $550 million through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in 2021, with allocations available to every state and individual local communities.
The goal of the grants is to assist government agencies in their efforts to reduce energy consumption and emissions through energy conservation.
The city has not defined exactly how they will use the funds if granted, but there are multiple opportunities available.
About the Author