Alpharetta to apply for energy conservation grant

The Energy Efficiency and Conservation Block Grant program was created under the 2009 American Recovery and Reinvestment Act stimulus package with significant funding for energy efficiency and conservation projects. Congress reauthorized the EECBG program at $550 million through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in 2021, with allocations available to every state and individual local communities.

The goal of the grants is to assist government agencies in their efforts to reduce energy consumption and emissions through energy conservation.