Alpharetta testing police smart card technology

The Alpharetta Department of Public Safety has partnered with Montana-based Police Smart Card to replace police officers’ business cards with high-tech smart cards.
The cards allow citizens to scan a QR code for the police officer’s badge information and download a vCard with the officer’s contact information and a case number. Citizens can also download a survey to provide feedback on their interaction with the officer.
The goal of the program is to provide greater transparency and improve communication between police officers and the public.
Details: www.bit.ly/3MtuDZM.
