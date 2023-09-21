Alpharetta testing fire hydrants over next few months

Each year, the Alpharetta Fire Department begins inspecting fire hydrants around the city. Now through November residents will see firefighters throughout the community making sure all hydrants are easily visible and in good working order.

The public can help by making sure plants, weeds and debris are cleared around hydrants. To ensure the hydrant is visible from the street in an emergency maintain the required minimum of three-foot clearance around all hydrants.

Report any leaking or damaged hydrants to the fire department at the non-emergency number: 678-297-6300.

Residents may notice changes in water pressure (up or down) and some discoloration or sediment in the water after a hydrant test. This is temporary and will resolve after running the water for a short time.