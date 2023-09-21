BreakingNews
2020 census data: Here are breakdowns by race and ethnicity

Alpharetta testing fire hydrants over next few months

Credit: custom

Credit: custom

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
26 minutes ago
X

Each year, the Alpharetta Fire Department begins inspecting fire hydrants around the city. Now through November residents will see firefighters throughout the community making sure all hydrants are easily visible and in good working order.

The public can help by making sure plants, weeds and debris are cleared around hydrants. To ensure the hydrant is visible from the street in an emergency maintain the required minimum of three-foot clearance around all hydrants.

Report any leaking or damaged hydrants to the fire department at the non-emergency number: 678-297-6300.

Residents may notice changes in water pressure (up or down) and some discoloration or sediment in the water after a hydrant test. This is temporary and will resolve after running the water for a short time.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

AJC SPECIAL SERIES
Hundreds of Ga. prison employees’ side hustle: Inmates’ criminal schemes4h ago

Police: Walmart employee fatally shoots ex-girlfriend, himself at Hiram store
1h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

The Jolt: Herschel Walker’s Atlanta home hits the real estate market
4h ago

Credit: Karen Zitomer

AJC IN-DEPTH
Roswell’s $250K payment to consulting firm scrutinized
2h ago

Credit: Karen Zitomer

AJC IN-DEPTH
Roswell’s $250K payment to consulting firm scrutinized
2h ago

Credit: BARTOLOTTI MEDIA/ATLANTA FINE HOMES SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY

Elton John puts his Atlanta home up for sale at $4.995 million
17h ago
The Latest

Credit: Karen Zitomer

Roswell’s $250K payment to consulting firm scrutinized
2h ago
Sandy Springs police is hiring with lots of incentives
16h ago
Milton approves alternative senior housing on Hamby
18h ago
Featured

Credit: Margaret Renwick

Boomers will be the last Georgians who speak with a Southern accent
6h ago
Carter Center invites public to help celebrate Jimmy Carter’s 99th birthday
16h ago
North Georgia State Fair to open in Marietta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top