Alpharetta survey of food habits helping to craft city’s sustainable agriculture plan

A 14-question online survey for residents will help a committee of community leaders develop the plan, a city statement said.

Some of the survey questions ask if you grow food at home, compost, or prefer organic or non-GMO foods. The survey can be found on the city of Alpharetta website.

Alpharetta was awarded $75,000 from Food Well Alliance last December for the master plan project and in January approved a memorandum of understanding with the nonprofit and the Atlanta Regional Commission.

The city also approved $75,000 in matching grant funds toward the agricultural master plan.

The Atlanta Regional Commission is working with a committee of community leaders over the next year to help develop the plan into a food network linking growers, distributors and consumers, and the Food Well Alliance will help Alpharetta implement it when it’s complete.

Alpharetta is only the second city to receive funding from Food Well Alliance to develop a city agricultural plan. East Point received the same amount of funding with matching funds in 2019.