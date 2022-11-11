ajc logo
Alpharetta street conditions reveal maintenance needs

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
32 minutes ago

This summer, Alpharetta conducted an analysis of all 500 lane miles of streets and roads to assess their conditions. The city regularly inspects and rates city streets to determine maintenance needs.

The ratings are derived through a combination of historical repair data, rehabilitation potential and traffic volume, and then used to develop a prioritization list for roadway preservation and resurfacing.

Each road is given a Pavement Condition Index (PCI) grade on a scale of 0 to 100, with newly paved roads ranked at 100. Scores below 50 are considered in poor condition and below 25 PCI reflect very poor conditions.

Sections of a road may score higher or lower on the PCI scale than the overall average rating of the road. Resurfacing or maintenance is often performed on sections of larger roads with lower scores than the overall road average score.

Find your street’s score at www.tinyurl.com/AlpharettaStreetScore.

