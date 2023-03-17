X

Alpharetta signs agreement for public safety employee training

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Alpharetta fire department has relied on hiring certified firefighters/AEMT/paramedics over the past 20 years. But at a recent city council meeting, the department states this is no longer an option due to limited applicants.

To address this, the city is establishing its own recruitment school, like most metro Atlanta fire departments. These six individuals will spend 12 weeks in AEMT school and 14 weeks in fire school. Alpharetta Fire will conduct the fire school and partner with Faithful Guardian Training Center to provide the EMT and AEMT portion of training.

The city will pay $1,900 for tuition per student enrolled and initially has budgeted for $18,000.

Faithful Guardian has trained several of the city’s current employees.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

The Jolt: Fireworks erupt in Senate committee as sports betting is revived2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Buster Faulkner is home at Georgia Tech: ‘I don’t want to be anywhere else’
18h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Trans kids say they have target on their back with GOP initiative
1h ago

Credit: AP

Bid opens to fire SC comptroller for $3.5B accounting error
15h ago

Credit: AP

Bid opens to fire SC comptroller for $3.5B accounting error
15h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Teen gets 10 years in prison for armed robbery in Cobb
14h ago
The Latest

Credit: custom

North Fulton Community Charities accepting donations for senior baskets
36m ago
Three classes remain in North Fulton Master Gardeners series
1h ago
Alpharetta to develop local roads safety action plan
16h ago
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Death penalty case: Status of charges in the March 2021 Atlanta spa shootings
19h ago
‘Flex lanes’ on Ga. 400 to close permanently on Friday
St. Patrick’s Day ideas for Atlanta and Georgia
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top