Alpharetta seeks iCan Bike camp volunteers

Volunteers are needed at iCan Bike Alpharetta to assist individuals with disabilities to learn to ride a bike. (Courtesy iCan Bike Alpharetta)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
25 minutes ago

Riding a bike is a rite of passage for most children, but for individuals with disabilities learning to ride a two-wheeled bicycle can be a challenge. The Alpharetta Department of Public Safety’s Bike Patrol Unit in partnership with the Alpharetta Public Safety Foundation and the Alpharetta Department of Recreation, Parks, and Cultural Services are helping solve the problem with their iCan Bike five-day mini-camp.

Campers are required to participate in one 75-minute instruction period per day during the camp June 20- 24 at The Cooler, 10800 Davis Drive, Alpharetta.

The iCan Bike program, part of the iCan Shine family of programs, has taught over 20,000 people with disabilities how to ride a conventional bicycle using a combination of adapted equipment, trained professionals, and volunteers. Over 80% of camp participants learn to ride independently by the end of the program.

Volunteers and donations are needed. No experience working with individuals with disabilities is required. Applications: www.icanbikealpharetta.org/sign-up.html. Donations: www.icanshine.org/make-donation/. Additional information: www.icanbikealpharetta.org.

