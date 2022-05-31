Alpharetta seeks iCan Bike camp volunteers

Campers are required to participate in one 75-minute instruction period per day during the camp June 20- 24 at The Cooler, 10800 Davis Drive, Alpharetta.

The iCan Bike program, part of the iCan Shine family of programs, has taught over 20,000 people with disabilities how to ride a conventional bicycle using a combination of adapted equipment, trained professionals, and volunteers. Over 80% of camp participants learn to ride independently by the end of the program.