Alpharetta seeking to connect with homeowners associations

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
19 minutes ago

Alpharetta likes to work closely with homeowners associations and other neighborhood organizations within the city to improve citizen outreach and communication.

By connecting, the city can keep residents informed about road projects, public meetings and any important information that might be beneficial to citizens. Having the latest contact information on hand also allows HOAs to communicate issues and concerns directly to city leaders.

The city is asking HOA leadership to provide their latest contact information via the city’s website at https://bit.ly/3Ajx0tV.

Information provided to the city is not shared with any outside group or individual.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
