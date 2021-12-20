Alpharetta reveals results of information technology study

The Alpharetta City Council recently reviewed findings and recommendations from a study, testing, and review of the city’s Department of Information Technology’s staffing and workloads, systems (network, cloud, data center, security, applications, etc.), and support/services.
Conclusions made by Layer3Communications suggest the city consider funding and filling an existing IT analyst position for public safety support and Azure cloud support.
The report also indicates the city is leveraging IT staff for basic help desk support. To address these issues the city could consider either hiring two help desk support employees or contract with a third party for additional full-time or hybrid after hours support.
Additional recommendations address network hardware updates, architectural design and security issues.
About the Author