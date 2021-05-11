ajc logo
Alpharetta residents invited to review Old Rucker Park design

An organic farm operated by Alpharetta's Recreation, Parks and Cultural Services Dept. is located near the entrance to the future 10+ acre Old Rucker Road Park. (Courtesy Emily Dillard via Google)

North Fulton County | 1 hour ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

Alpharetta residents are invited to drop-in during community input sessions to review the proposed design concepts for the future Old Rucker Park site 4 to 7 p.m. May 18 and 8 to 11 a.m. May 22 at 900 Rucker Road. Both sessions are open to the public but residents only need to attend one to submit their feedback.

Draft park design plans will be on display to review during each session. Recreation, Parks and Cultural Services representatives and city officials will be on hand to discuss the plans and answers questions.

“Community feedback and input is vital to the park planning process and we value the opinions of our residents,” said Dan Merkel, Alpharetta Council Member and liaison to the Recreation, Parks and Cultural Services Department.

Participants are encouraged to bring a smartphone to participate in an interactive tour of the future park. An online survey will also be made available for those without a smartphone.

Questions: oldruckerpark@alpharetta.ga.us.

