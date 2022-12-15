ajc logo
Alpharetta residents invited to help stock food pantry

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
8 minutes ago

Feeling the holiday spirit? Alpharetta would like to help your giving efforts through their Annual Holiday Food Drive. The city is collecting non-perishable food items to help restock the pantry at North Fulton Community Charities.

The city has seven convenient indoor drop-off locations setup during business hours, four outdoor “donation trees” and an easy online donation option.

Indoor drop-off locations include Alpharetta Adult Activity Center at North Park, City Hall, Alpharetta Community Center, Alpharetta First Baptist Church, Avalon Concierge, Preston Ridge Community Center and Wills Park Recreation Center.

Outdoor donation tree locations can be found at City Hall, Town Green, Milton Avenue at Canton Street and Teasley Fountain.

Hurry -- donations accepted through Dec. 16. But, if you can’t make it to a drop-off site, the city has a link to allow donations from an Amazon Smile shopping list that will be sent directly to NFCC at https://amzn.to/3h3bQLq.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
