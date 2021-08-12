ajc logo
Alpharetta reduces pool hours at Wills Park due to staffing shortage

Due to a shortage of available, qualified lifeguards, Alpharetta is adjusting the pool schedule at Wills Park Pool for the remainder of the season. (Courtesy City of Alpharetta)
North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
18 minutes ago

Like many employers, from small businesses to large corporations, Alpharetta is facing staffing challenges. Due to a shortage of available, qualified lifeguards Wills Park Pool is adjusting its schedule and capacity for the remainder of the season.

Beginning Aug. 9, the Leisure Pool only will remain open with a maximum capacity of 140 people noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Aug. 14/15, 21/22, and 28/29. The competition pool will remain closed. These hours and capacity limit are contingent upon lifeguard availability and are subject to change if needed.

“This is not the way we had hoped to finish out a great summer season at Wills Park Pool”, said Morgan Rodgers, Director of Recreation, Parks & Cultural Services for the City of Alpharetta. “Our team has brainstormed numerous ways to keep the pool fully open this summer but due to extreme staffing shortages in not only Alpharetta, but many nearby towns as well, this is the safest way possible at this time.”

The pool will be officially close for the season Aug. 30 and will not be open for Labor Day Weekend as originally planned.

Senior Swim hours are also being modified for the remainder of the season. Details: www.tinyurl.com/WillsParkPoolHours. Additional information: 678-297-6100.

