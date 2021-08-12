Alpharetta reduces pool hours at Wills Park due to staffing shortage

Beginning Aug. 9, the Leisure Pool only will remain open with a maximum capacity of 140 people noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Aug. 14/15, 21/22, and 28/29. The competition pool will remain closed. These hours and capacity limit are contingent upon lifeguard availability and are subject to change if needed.

“This is not the way we had hoped to finish out a great summer season at Wills Park Pool”, said Morgan Rodgers, Director of Recreation, Parks & Cultural Services for the City of Alpharetta. “Our team has brainstormed numerous ways to keep the pool fully open this summer but due to extreme staffing shortages in not only Alpharetta, but many nearby towns as well, this is the safest way possible at this time.”