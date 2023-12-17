Alpharetta recruiting for 2024 election poll workers

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

It’s never too soon to start planning ahead for the 2024 election cycle. At least Alpharetta and Fulton County think so. Applications are being accepted now for individuals to work advance voting dates in 2024. Applications to work on election day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, will open Jan. 1.

While most Fulton County poll workers are residents of the county, Georgia law allows residents from adjoining counties to serve In the position. These include Carroll, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, DeKalb, Douglass, Fayette, Forsyth and Gwinnett counties.

Workers who are hired to support early voting must commit to working a five-week consecutive period. This includes in person advanced voting training, advance voting site preparation and reconciliation of documents after the advance voting election cycle.

Learn more and apply at https://bit.ly/47DieOw.

