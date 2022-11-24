Alpharetta receives streetscaping award

“The City of Alpharetta is to be commended for enhancing and calming this section of roadway through the adding of trees and greenspace,” said Mary Lynne Beckley, Executive Director of the Georgia Tree Council in a statement. “This redesign also makes it much healthier, safer, and more appealing to pedestrians who use the sidewalks. We congratulate them on their good work.”

The city undertook the Kimball Bridge Road Corridor Improvement Project to address traffic flow issues in the area between North Point Parkway and Waters Road. At the same time, the city asked engineers to design a streetscape to help “define the roads role as a neighborhood collector by reducing vehicular speeds and enhancing the pedestrian experience,” stated the city in a press release. “This was accomplished by narrowing vehicular travel lanes to create opportunities for additional trees, landscaping, and wide pedestrian paths.”