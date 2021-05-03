Alpharetta receives $160K grant for South Main Street study

The Alpharetta-South Main Street Creative Placemaking and Economic Strategy will take place along South Main Street/Ga. 9 from Old Milton Parkway south to the city limits. It will also examine opportunities for redevelopment that promote placemaking and ongoing success of the downtown area.

Atlanta Regional Commission LCI grants are designed to help communities become more walkable, healthy places with increased mobility options and provide improved access to jobs and services. Once studies are completed, communities can be eligible to apply for federal transportation funding for projects such as sidewalks, multi-use trails, and smart corridor improvements that help implement their plans.