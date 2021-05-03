ajc logo
X

Alpharetta receives $160K grant for South Main Street study

The Alpharetta-South Main Street Creative Placemaking and Economic Strategy will take place along South Main Street/Ga. 9 from Old Milton Parkway south to the city limits. (Google Maps)
The Alpharetta-South Main Street Creative Placemaking and Economic Strategy will take place along South Main Street/Ga. 9 from Old Milton Parkway south to the city limits. (Google Maps)

North Fulton County | 1 hour ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

The Atlanta Regional Commission has awarded a $160,000 Livable Centers Initiative (LCI) grant to fund a planning study along South Main Street. This plan will look for ways to develop safe walking and biking opportunities while promoting increased use of transit.

The Alpharetta-South Main Street Creative Placemaking and Economic Strategy will take place along South Main Street/Ga. 9 from Old Milton Parkway south to the city limits. It will also examine opportunities for redevelopment that promote placemaking and ongoing success of the downtown area.

Atlanta Regional Commission LCI grants are designed to help communities become more walkable, healthy places with increased mobility options and provide improved access to jobs and services. Once studies are completed, communities can be eligible to apply for federal transportation funding for projects such as sidewalks, multi-use trails, and smart corridor improvements that help implement their plans.

Additional details: www.bit.ly/3nhPhkA.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top