Alpharetta reappoints three to code enforcement board

caption arrowCaption
North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
10 minutes ago

The Alpharetta City Council recently reappointed Fred Smith, Wayne Rand, and Dick Freeman to serve on the Code Enforcement Board.

The Code Enforcement Board, which meets at 3:30 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month, works to promote, protect and improve the health, safety, and welfare of citizens.

The board has the authority to impose administrative fines and non-criminal penalties to enforce city codes and ordinances where a pending or repeated violation continues to exist.

This board works with staff members Bret Schroeder, Code Enforcement Manager, and Kathi Cook, Director of Community and Economic Development.

