Alpharetta public safety staff working Covid-19 testing site reimbursed by Fulton

The Alpharetta City Council recently approved a resolution with Fulton County for a second round of reimbursement for public safety staff working the Covid-19 testing site on Northpoint Parkway.
The city council previously approved an agreement with Fulton County, and one amendment to that agreement, for the reimbursement of payments to public safety providing traffic and security services at the North Fulton Covid-19 testing site.
This second amendment extends the time of the agreement through April 30, 2022, and the reimbursement amount by an additional $80,000.
Fulton County is offering free drive-thru COVID-19 testing 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at 4700 North Point Pkwy.
Information and to preregister for an appointment: www.fultoncountyga.gov/covid-19/covid-testing-sites.
