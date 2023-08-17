Alpharetta property owners to weigh in on millage rate

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
42 minutes ago
X

Alpharetta is proposing to maintain the city’s existing 5.75 millage rate for the coming tax year. The city has maintained this rate since 2009 while providing additional tax relief to citizens through a portfolio of homestead exemptions.

However, due to property value increases, the city is required to notify residents this same millage rate will result in a property tax increase of 11.38% for the maintenance and operations millage levy. When this occurs, the state requires the city to hold three public hearings before adopting the millage rate.

The city will hold these hearings at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21, and 11:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28 at City Hall, 2 Park Plaza.

Citizens can view the adopted budget at www.alpharetta.ga.us and through the financial transparency portal: https://cleargov.com/georgia/fulton/city/alpharetta.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Jones ready to ‘tell the truth’ about his role in moves to overturn 2020 election3h ago

Credit: AJC File

Meet the 34-year-old judge who will oversee Trump prosecution in Georgia
7h ago

Credit: Michael Blackshire

Fulton sheriff investigating online threats to grand jurors after Trump indictment
2h ago

Credit: YouTube

ON THE LIGHTER SIDE
WATCH: Fulton judge assigned to Trump’s case rocks out
1h ago

Credit: YouTube

ON THE LIGHTER SIDE
WATCH: Fulton judge assigned to Trump’s case rocks out
1h ago

Credit: AP

Top Georgia Republicans dismiss pro-Trump calls to change pardon rules
12h ago
The Latest

Credit: ---

Alpharetta renews cybersecurity system
12m ago
Wills Road in Alpharetta closed for next six months
10h ago
Milton to add registration for golf carts
Featured

Credit: BEN GRAY / AJC

Former first lady Rosalynn Carter will celebrate 96th birthday with butterflies
11h ago
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Coaster Fest, Piedmont Park Arts Festival...
5h ago
RECIPES: Tasty ideas for using those fresh Southern summer tomatoes
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top