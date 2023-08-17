Alpharetta property owners to weigh in on millage rate

Alpharetta is proposing to maintain the city’s existing 5.75 millage rate for the coming tax year. The city has maintained this rate since 2009 while providing additional tax relief to citizens through a portfolio of homestead exemptions.

However, due to property value increases, the city is required to notify residents this same millage rate will result in a property tax increase of 11.38% for the maintenance and operations millage levy. When this occurs, the state requires the city to hold three public hearings before adopting the millage rate.

The city will hold these hearings at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21, and 11:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28 at City Hall, 2 Park Plaza.

Citizens can view the adopted budget at www.alpharetta.ga.us and through the financial transparency portal: https://cleargov.com/georgia/fulton/city/alpharetta.