BreakingNews
SC judge: Mark Meadows must testify before Fulton grand jury
ajc logo
X

Alpharetta postpones decision on design for Alpha Loop section

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
44 minutes ago

The Alpharetta City Council recently postponed a decision on a $75,400 contract with KCI Technologies for design services associated with the Alpha Loop along Northwinds Parkway from Summit Place to Haynes Bridge Road.

The council stated that while they anticipate approval of the project, they want to be cautious until negotiations with Fulton County over the county’s share of Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) revenues is settled.

Construction has already been completed on the Alpha Loop from Haynes Bridge Road to Westside Parkway (behind Thompson Street), as well as spurs along Thompson Street. Other sections completed are through Chelsea Walk, Atley Developments and Northwinds Summit Developments.

The city anticipates KCI Technologies will honor the current contract pricing in January when the council revisits the proposal.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Special to The AJC

‘Oh God, was I really just shot?’ Atlantic Station victim happened into crossfire5h ago

Credit: Bob Townsend

Pontoon is growing with new Tucker brewery and taproom
2h ago

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Murder defendant says he was groomed by street gang as a child
3h ago

On the Georgia trail: A Hyundai groundbreaking gets political; Abrams pulls back TV ad...
21h ago

On the Georgia trail: A Hyundai groundbreaking gets political; Abrams pulls back TV ad...
21h ago

Credit: AP

The Jolt: Warnock, Walker running to avoid dreaded U.S. Senate runoff
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: custom

Johns Creek recognized for planning process
2h ago
Milton residents invited to provide input to trails committee
14h ago
Whistleblower lawsuit claims state agency violating open records law by use of Signal app
17h ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

SC judge: Mark Meadows must testify before Fulton grand jury
31m ago
Watch the Atlanta Press Club Georgia gubernatorial debate
Trial underway for man accused of killing D.C.-area restaurant manager in Atlanta
18h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top