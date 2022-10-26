Alpharetta postpones decision on design for Alpha Loop section

The council stated that while they anticipate approval of the project, they want to be cautious until negotiations with Fulton County over the county’s share of Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) revenues is settled.

Construction has already been completed on the Alpha Loop from Haynes Bridge Road to Westside Parkway (behind Thompson Street), as well as spurs along Thompson Street. Other sections completed are through Chelsea Walk, Atley Developments and Northwinds Summit Developments.