Alpharetta police release tips to avoid smash and grab crimes

The holiday season seems to always result in an increase in smash and grab crimes. The Alpharetta Department of Public Safety has produced a video with a few safety tips on how to protect your valuables.
The video notes that safety in shopping center parking lots is not the only place for concern. The city’s parks and greenways are equally vulnerable locations.
To avoid being the victim of theft, simply put valuables out of sight. Place items in automobile trunks, or better yet, simply leave anything of value at home.
More information and the video: www.youtube.com/watch?v=GE7uMmSuTHI.
