ajc logo
X

Alpharetta police release tips to avoid smash and grab crimes

The Alpharetta Department of Public Safety has produced a video with a few safety tips on how to protect your valuables. (Courtesy Alpharetta Department of Public Safety)
Caption
The Alpharetta Department of Public Safety has produced a video with a few safety tips on how to protect your valuables. (Courtesy Alpharetta Department of Public Safety)

Credit: custom

Credit: custom

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
6 minutes ago

The holiday season seems to always result in an increase in smash and grab crimes. The Alpharetta Department of Public Safety has produced a video with a few safety tips on how to protect your valuables.

The video notes that safety in shopping center parking lots is not the only place for concern. The city’s parks and greenways are equally vulnerable locations.

To avoid being the victim of theft, simply put valuables out of sight. Place items in automobile trunks, or better yet, simply leave anything of value at home.

More information and the video: www.youtube.com/watch?v=GE7uMmSuTHI.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Lane closures to slow Atlanta traffic on I-85 at Cheshire Bridge Road this weekend
7m ago
ESPN features retired Alpharetta police K-9 as ‘AKC Hero’
11h ago
Sandy Springs chooses contractor for Peachtree Dunwoody at Windsor Parkway intersection...
21h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top