Alpharetta plans free rain barrel workshop

Adding a rain barrel to your home’s exterior can be good for your plants, the planet and your wallet. (Dreamstime)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
35 minutes ago

Rainwater running off most homes can produce hundreds of gallons per storm. Alpharetta, Fulton County Public Works and the Alpharetta Natural Resources Commission want to help you harness that water by offering residents a free rain barrel workshop 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 25 at the Rock Mill Park Pavilion, 3100 Kimball Bridge Road.

Workshop attendees will receive a 55-gallon rain barrel with a diverter kit to help channel water from a downspout to the barrel.

You must be a Fulton County resident and attend the class to receive the free rain barrel. Plan ahead so that your vehicle can transport a 55-gallon barrel. One barrel and kit per family. Space is very limited; class will be filled on a first come, first served basis.

The workshop is open to all Fulton County residents that have not previously attended this workshop.

Registration closes at 5 p.m. June 23. Register online at www.eventbrite.com/e/344366518527.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
