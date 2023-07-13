BreakingNews
World health group says aspartame possibly causes cancer; beverage companies, FDA disagree

Alpharetta planning stormwater improvements at Log Cabin Park

Credit: City of Alpharetta

Credit: City of Alpharetta

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
33 minutes ago
X

The Alpharetta City Council recently approved a $154,065 contract with Rummel, Klepper and Kahl for Log Cabin Park stormwater mitigation design services.

This project will address stormwater management at the site on the campus of Old Milton High School at 200 Milton Avenue with a primary goal to increase overall stormwater capture. The company will also address aesthetics and design to fit in with the existing community facilities and planned community use.

A tributary to Foe Killer Creek flows through the Log Cabin Park upstream of the Meadow Brooks/Milton Estates neighborhood and experiences frequent flooding. The goal is to capture and infiltrate or retain stormwater within the city-owned property to reduce this flooding.

In addition to stormwater management, the project design will integrate pedestrian connectivity, compliant with ADA standards, to Marjean Way and Milton Avenue and include ADA-compliant parking spaces.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

WHO agency says aspartame possibly causes cancer; industry says no way1h ago

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Georgia panel slashes more references to diversity in teacher prep rules
1h ago

Credit: Courtesy

Family involved in fatal wreck after leaving North Georgia water park
6h ago

Rapper, music exec Rick Ross shows off custom $20 million watch
10h ago

Rapper, music exec Rick Ross shows off custom $20 million watch
10h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

MARTA approves design contract for streetcar expansion
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: City of Johns Creek

Johns Creek condemning land for fire station replacement
1h ago
Fulton County probate court to open two weekends
2h ago
Milton celebrates parks and recreation month
6h ago
Featured

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves schedule: Atlanta will open 2024 season on road vs. Phillies
5h ago
Cut from Georgia Medicaid health coverage? You may still be eligible
5h ago
Actors to join writers on strike: What this means for Georgia
3h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top