Alpharetta planning stormwater improvements at Log Cabin Park

The Alpharetta City Council recently approved a $154,065 contract with Rummel, Klepper and Kahl for Log Cabin Park stormwater mitigation design services.

This project will address stormwater management at the site on the campus of Old Milton High School at 200 Milton Avenue with a primary goal to increase overall stormwater capture. The company will also address aesthetics and design to fit in with the existing community facilities and planned community use.

A tributary to Foe Killer Creek flows through the Log Cabin Park upstream of the Meadow Brooks/Milton Estates neighborhood and experiences frequent flooding. The goal is to capture and infiltrate or retain stormwater within the city-owned property to reduce this flooding.

In addition to stormwater management, the project design will integrate pedestrian connectivity, compliant with ADA standards, to Marjean Way and Milton Avenue and include ADA-compliant parking spaces.